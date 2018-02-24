Niles City Schools holding A.L.I.C.E training for district's staff

Niles City Schools District is holding A.L.I.C.E. training for the entire staff on Monday afternoon.

In light of the recent school shooting in Florida, Niles school officials say they have a duty to protect their students.

The active shooting response training will take place during professional development day on Monday.

Nearly 300 employees will be in the auditorium to attend the course lead by Weathersfield Police Department.

School officials say this training has been scheduled for months.

New to Niles School District this week, students are no longer allowed to bring book bags to school.

Police say this move was prompted by student concerns.

Officials say the high school received a threat on Tuesday and another threat at the middle school on Wednesday.