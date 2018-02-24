Niles City Schools holding A.L.I.C.E training for district's sta - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Niles City Schools holding A.L.I.C.E training for district's staff

Posted: Updated:
By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
Connect
NILES, Ohio -

Niles City Schools District is holding A.L.I.C.E. training for the entire staff on Monday afternoon.

In light of the recent school shooting in Florida, Niles school officials say they have a duty to protect their students. 

The active shooting response training will take place during professional development day on Monday.

Nearly 300 employees will be in the auditorium to attend the course lead by Weathersfield Police Department. 

School officials say this training has been scheduled for months.

New to Niles School District this week, students are no longer allowed to bring book bags to school.

Police say this move was prompted by student concerns.

Officials say the high school received a threat on Tuesday and another threat at the middle school on Wednesday.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Admirers line streets, overpasses to see Graham's motorcade

    Admirers line streets, overpasses to see Graham's motorcade

    Saturday, February 24 2018 3:09 PM EST2018-02-24 20:09:39 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File). FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2010 file photo, evangelist Billy Graham, 92, speaks during an interview at the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association headquarters in Charlotte, N.C. Graham, who died Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at h...(AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File). FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2010 file photo, evangelist Billy Graham, 92, speaks during an interview at the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association headquarters in Charlotte, N.C. Graham, who died Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at h...
    The Rev. Billy Graham's body will be brought to his hometown of Charlotte on Saturday as part of a procession expected to draw crowds of well-wishers.More >>
    The Rev. Billy Graham's body will be brought to his hometown of Charlotte on Saturday as part of a procession expected to draw crowds of well-wishers.More >>

  • Missouri governor indicted under law targeting peeping toms

    Missouri governor indicted under law targeting peeping toms

    Saturday, February 24 2018 3:08 PM EST2018-02-24 20:08:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). FILE- In this May 23, 2017, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens speaks outside the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens is the latest of several U.S. governors who have been indicted on a wide variety of cha...(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). FILE- In this May 23, 2017, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens speaks outside the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens is the latest of several U.S. governors who have been indicted on a wide variety of cha...
    Missouri governor indicted on felony charge under law passed to punish peeping toms who video or photograph victims.More >>
    Missouri governor indicted on felony charge under law passed to punish peeping toms who video or photograph victims.More >>

  • After years of dejection, proponents of gun laws see hope

    After years of dejection, proponents of gun laws see hope

    Saturday, February 24 2018 3:08 PM EST2018-02-24 20:08:42 GMT
    (Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File). FILE - This Feb. 21, 2018 file photo shows Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Cameron Kasky, left, asking a question to Sen. Marco Rubio during a CNN town hall meeting in Sunrise, Fl...(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File). FILE - This Feb. 21, 2018 file photo shows Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Cameron Kasky, left, asking a question to Sen. Marco Rubio during a CNN town hall meeting in Sunrise, Fl...
    "Our kids have started a revolution:" Teens' activism after Florida school shooting has some hopeful for action on gun policy.More >>
    "Our kids have started a revolution:" Teens' activism after Florida school shooting has some hopeful for action on gun policy.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms