Social media post threatens Cardinal Mooney High School

By Caroline Collins, Weekend Anchor/Multi Media Journalist
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

At Cardinal Mooney High parents were sent a message about a post made on social media stating, "Cardinal Mooney high school will be getting shot at Monday afternoon be ready."

The post tags several people.

The Catholic Diocese said they are aware of the post and are working with law enforcement.

"Administration at Cardinal Mooney realized that this had been posted, and they contacted the Youngstown police department,"  said Monsignor John Zuraw of the Diocese of Youngstown. "Following that they contacted each of the parents".

There is a school dance Saturday night at the Maronite Center in Youngstown.

"There will be increased police presence at the dance," Monsignor Zuraw said.

There will also be an increased police presence at the school on Monday.

