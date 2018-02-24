Social media post threatens Cardinal Mooney High School

At Cardinal Mooney High parents were sent a message about a post made on social media stating, "Cardinal Mooney high school will be getting shot at Monday afternoon be ready." The post tags several people. The Catholic Diocese said they are aware of the post and are working with law enforcement. "Administration at Cardinal Mooney realized that this had been posted, and they contacted the Youngstown police department," said Monsignor Joh...More >>
Authorities say two teenagers were found shot in a wooded area of Ohio and authorities are trying to determine how they died.More >>
The Warren woman who police say was driving the SUV involved in an accident that claimed three lives has a history of arrests for driving without a license and failing to show up in court to answer those charges.More >>
Niles City Schools District is holding A.L.I.C.E. training for the entire staff on Monday afternoon.More >>
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court's decision to redraw boundaries of the state's congressional districts has triggered a volcanic reaction from Republicans, including talk of impeaching justices and a...More >>
Two men and a woman have been charged in the shooting death of a woman near Pittsburgh that authorities allege occurred during an attempted robbery.More >>
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a woman killed inside a southwest Ohio home from shots fired outside the residence.More >>
Police say a McDonald's late-night manager who fired shots at a car in a Cleveland drive-thru line is wanted for felonious assault.More >>
An Ohio city plans to offer $5,000 to help pay down student loans of recent college graduates willing to move into its urban core.More >>
Police say two men got into a fight inside a Walgreens in Ohio that ended with one man fatally shot.More >>
Police say a McDonald's late-night manager who fired shots at a car in a Cleveland drive-thru line is wanted for felonious assault.More >>
Police say a car fleeing officers struck and seriously injured a teen in Cleveland.More >>
A Pennsylvania father who served a prison term for seriously injuring his infant son about 20 years ago is now charged with homicide because an autopsy determined the injuries caused the son's death in 2015.More >>
A fire that destroyed more than two dozen school buses has forced a Pennsylvania district to cancel classes.More >>
The Pennsylvania State University has announced it will start equipping on-campus officers with naloxone, an opioid overdose antidote.More >>
