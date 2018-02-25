Man shot outside Warren apartment

Detectives in Warren are trying to find out who shot a man outside an apartment building early Sunday.

Police and an ambulance rushed to the Stonegate Place Apartments on Roberts Lane NE after an officer and neighbors heard more than half a dozen gunshots at around 4 am.

Once on the scene, police found a 22-year-old man lying on the sidewalk near a playground.

The victim, a Warren man, had been shot several times in the torso.

He was taken to Trumbull Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Police have not released his name or condition.