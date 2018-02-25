The Rotary Club of Warren hosting annual pizza challenge - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

The Rotary Club of Warren hosting annual pizza challenge

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
The Rotary Club of Warren is hosting "Slice of the Valley" pizza challenge Sunday evening.

The event is from 4 until 7 p.m. at the Metroplex Expo Center in Liberty Township. 

Attendees and celebrity judges get to vote for the best pizza in the Mahoning Valley.

Belleria placed first in last year's pizza challenge. Primanti Bros. was judged as the best specialty pizza.

The fundraiser includes Chinese and silent auctions and a 50/50 raffle.

Event organizers say there will be entertainment by Bo Wagner, as Frank Sinatra, and his 13-piece orchestra.

Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6 and under.

Beverages will be sold, including 13 craft beers and desserts from the Mocha House will be available for purchase.

All proceeds from Sunday night's event go to Trumbull Mobile Meals, Warren Family Mission, Salvation Army of Warren, Rotary Foundation and Courthouse Square Fountain Restoration Project.

