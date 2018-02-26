New Castle Police investigate double homicide

Two people are dead following a shooting late Sunday in New Castle.

Police are calling the incident at 844 Franklin Avenue a double homicide.

Someone called 9-1-1 after hearing a gunshot at around 10 pm near Paul Street.

An officer says he found a dead man on the second floor of the home at that address.

Another man who was wounded was taken to UPMC Jameson Hospital.

He died later according to police.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shootings to call them at 724-656-3586.