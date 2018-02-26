Congressman Ryan not optimistic about tougher gun law - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Congressman Ryan not optimistic about tougher gun law

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Placing the blame on the influence of the National Rifle Association and the Republican control of Washington, Congressman Tim Ryan told 21 News that he's not optimistic about prohibiting younger adults from legally buying weapons such as assault rifles.

Appearing on WFMJ Today Monday, Ryan told Anchor Christa Lamendola that Republicans can't agree on whether or not to make a law moving from 18 to 21, the legal age for Americans to purchase semi-automatic weapons.

Ryan, who has three children in school and whose wife is a teacher, said that although the NRA claims to represent the gun interests of five million people, added that he doesn't believe the organization's beliefs co-inside with rank-and-file Americans on this particular gun issue.

“I think that's part of the problem because the Republicans control the Senate, the House, and White House. “That's a big base of votes in an upcoming primary election,” said Ryan.

President Donald Trump last week talked about keeping assault rifles out of the hands of anyone under 21 years of age. Congressman Ryan told 21 News he hopes the President will continue to push on that issue.

However, President Trump's call to arm more school teachers, Ryan said he didn't think it was a good idea.

Saying teachers are already overburdened, Ryan said: “With the level of training you would need, it would get very, very complicated very, very quickly.”

“I think it's dangerous for a teacher to potentially leave their own kids in the classroom to go out and about the school,” added Ryan, who called for proper security in schools.

