Hyperloop travel one step closer to Cleveland, Youngstown

A Columbiana woman has been ordered to spend at least 15 years behind bars after pleading guilty to murder.More >>
A Columbiana woman has been ordered to spend at least 15 years behind bars after pleading guilty to murder.More >>
A Warren man who sufferers from multiple sclerosis told police he was sexually assaulted and robbed by his roommate.More >>
A Warren man who sufferers from multiple sclerosis told police he was sexually assaulted and robbed by his roommate.More >>
Youngstown police are trying to find out who robbed two businesses late Sunday.More >>
Youngstown police are trying to find out who robbed two businesses late Sunday.More >>
Placing the blame on the influence of the National Rifle Association and the Republican control of Washington, Congressman Tim Ryan told 21 News that he's not optimistic about prohibiting younger adults from legally buying weapons such as assault rifles.More >>
Placing the blame on the influence of the National Rifle Association and the Republican control of Washington, Congressman Tim Ryan told 21 News that he's not optimistic about prohibiting younger adults from legally buying weapons such as assault rifles.More >>
A hyperloop, the newest means of high-speed travel, would bring "airplane speeds to ground level, safely. Passengers and cargo capsules will hover through a network of low-pressure tubes between cities- transforming travel time from hours to minutes."More >>
A hyperloop, the newest means of high-speed travel, would bring "airplane speeds to ground level, safely. Passengers and cargo capsules will hover through a network of low-pressure tubes between cities- transforming travel time from hours to minutes."More >>
An Ohio resident says a driver has struck her property for the fifth time, injuring her mother and damaging her garage.More >>
An Ohio resident says a driver has struck her property for the fifth time, injuring her mother and damaging her garage.More >>
Ohio's hunters and anglers will able to purchase new licenses this week.More >>
Ohio's hunters and anglers will able to purchase new licenses this week.More >>
Two men and a woman have been charged in the shooting death of a woman near Pittsburgh that authorities allege occurred during an attempted robbery.More >>
Two men and a woman have been charged in the shooting death of a woman near Pittsburgh that authorities allege occurred during an attempted robbery.More >>
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a woman killed inside a southwest Ohio home from shots fired outside the residence.More >>
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a woman killed inside a southwest Ohio home from shots fired outside the residence.More >>
Police say a McDonald's late-night manager who fired shots at a car in a Cleveland drive-thru line is wanted for felonious assault.More >>
Police say a McDonald's late-night manager who fired shots at a car in a Cleveland drive-thru line is wanted for felonious assault.More >>
An Ohio city plans to offer $5,000 to help pay down student loans of recent college graduates willing to move into its urban core.More >>
An Ohio city plans to offer $5,000 to help pay down student loans of recent college graduates willing to move into its urban core.More >>
Police say two men got into a fight inside a Walgreens in Ohio that ended with one man fatally shot.More >>
Police say two men got into a fight inside a Walgreens in Ohio that ended with one man fatally shot.More >>
Police say a McDonald's late-night manager who fired shots at a car in a Cleveland drive-thru line is wanted for felonious assault.More >>
Authorities say a McDonald's late-night manager who fired shots at a car in a Cleveland drive-thru line is facing assault charges.More >>
Police say a car fleeing officers struck and seriously injured a teen in Cleveland.More >>
Police say a car fleeing officers struck and seriously injured a teen in Cleveland.More >>
A Pennsylvania father who served a prison term for seriously injuring his infant son about 20 years ago is now charged with homicide because an autopsy determined the injuries caused the son's death in 2015.More >>
A Pennsylvania father who served a prison term for seriously injuring his infant son about 20 years ago is now charged with homicide because an autopsy determined the injuries caused the son's death in 2015.More >>