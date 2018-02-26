Hyperloop travel one step closer to Cleveland, Youngstown

A new, faster mode of travel is one step closer to coming to fruition in Northeast Ohio.

A hyperloop, the newest means of high-speed travel, would bring "airplane speeds to ground level, safely. Passengers and cargo capsules will hover through a network of low-pressure tubes between cities- transforming travel time from hours to minutes."

The latest proposal by Hyperloop Transportation Technologies is looking to bring the first U.S. hyperloop to Cleveland- with a 28-minute ride to Chicago.

During an announcement Monday morning, an agreement was signed off on for HTT to conduct a feasibility study with the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency (NOACA) and the Illinois' Department of Transportation.

In January, HTT worked alongside a bipartisan group of congressional representatives from several states including, Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin sent a formal letter to President Donald Trump requesting infrastructure funding support to develop the system.

"We came here because places like Cleveland, Chicago and Pittsburgh have the manufacturing, the raw materials and the talented, hard-working people in order to make it happen," said Andrea La Mendola Chief Global Operations Officer of Hyperloop Transportation Technologies. "We can source everything from this area. This is a place where you make big things."

If the hyperloop moves forward, it could even mean bigger things for the Valley.

According to a map released by the NOACA during Monday's announcement, construction of the Hyperloop would be completed in three phases. The first main line would connect Cleveland to Chicago.

From there, secondary lines would be built connecting Cleveland to Akron, Canton, Youngstown, and eventually Pittsburgh.

Anticipated map of areas that will be connected by the #GreatLakesHyperloop ?? @NASA pic.twitter.com/LRRap5B3ae — Cuyahoga County (@CuyahogaCounty) February 26, 2018

An anticipated third line of routes would connect Northeast Ohio to other major cities, such as routes from Pittsburgh to Washington D.C., Philadelphia to New York, Syracuse to Boston, and more.

Valley Congressman Tim Ryan was at the announcement on Monday and took to Twitter in a video message to say that innovation like a hyperloop is exactly the kind of infrastructure investment that Northeast Ohio needs.

Thrilled to attend the announcement of a $200k grant for the #GreatLakesHyperloop venture. A hyper-loop in the Northeast Ohio Region would be, without a doubt, a game changer for everyone who calls this community home. Excited for this project! pic.twitter.com/fmsTxZKYhr — Congressman Tim Ryan (@RepTimRyan) February 26, 2018



According to Hyperloop TT, their capsule technology is designed to be 30 meters in length and can carry 28 to 40 passengers.

The company says on its website "Our system is designed for capsule departures every forty seconds and a maximum speed of 1,223 km/h. Our system is capable of moving 164,000 passengers a day on one line at full efficiency."