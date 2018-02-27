Liberty Schools hiring security officer

As schools across the Valley have been reporting threats in recent days, the Liberty Local School District announced on Tuesday that it will hire an officer for campus security.

The Liberty Local School Superintendent Joseph Nohra said the district is partnering with the township police department to employ an officer to serve the schools.

"The fiscal stability of the district is permitting us to bring back this vital position," said Nohra. "We have been discussing this partnership since I became Superintendent."

Nohra says he hopes the addition of the officer will create and maintain safe, secure, and orderly learning environments for students, teachers, and staff.

He calls it a proactive strategy designed to bring prevention and intervention into the schools.

"Having an officer on a school campus can prevent problems from happening. The relationships between the officer and students and staff will create a positive experience for all with law enforcement," said Nohra.