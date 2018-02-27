Howland woman accused of falsely reporting plans for school shoo - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Howland woman accused of falsely reporting plans for school shooting

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
HOWLAND TWP., Ohio -

Police have charged a Howland woman who told 21 News and other news agencies that “Howland Middle School is in immediate danger for a school shooting”.

Vanessa Ackley, who turned 41-years-old on Tuesday, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false alarms.

She was arraigned in Warren Municipal Court Monday on the charge filed by Howland Police who began investigating when the FBI asked them about the woman's claims that the police and the feds were ignoring evidence that her estranged husband was planning a shooting at the school where one of her children is a student.

According to the police report, Ackley contacted local media outlets claiming that “a panel of experts met in California, including a judge, ex-homicide detective, and an investigative reporter...and unanimously concluded that the Howland Middle School is in immediate danger for a school shooting.”

The email went on to say that “the threats are on tape, and the Howland police department and the FBI have hidden the threats for months. This is a real threat. The Howland police refuse to pick the suspect up. He is nearby. This is not a hoax.”

21 News received those emails from Ackley earlier this month.

Detectives interviewed Ackley's estranged husband who denied making any threats, saying he doesn't own a gun and said he believed his wife was spreading the allegations because she is filing for a divorce.

Police also interviewed Vanessa Ackley who according to detectives admitted that she distributed the allegation to various news media.

However, she could not produce any documents proving that her husband was planning a shooting at the school.

Detectives say they also listened to Ackley's recordings of conversations with her husband and pointed out that she was the only one to bring up the subject of a school shooting.

Ackley, who is free on $3,500 bond, is scheduled to appear in Warren Muny Court again on March 22.

Howland police have also supplied the FBI with a copy of their report.

