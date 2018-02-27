State Auditor recommendations could save Poland Schools over $1.6 million

The State Auditor released recommendations to Poland schools that could save the district over $1.6 million.

Officials say the audit was performed due to a projected fund balance deficit, beginning in Fiscal Year 2019. The information was based on a five-year forecast done in May of 2017.

The district's most recent five-year forecast projected a deficit of more than $4.8 million in Fiscal Year 2022.

"Tough choices are never pleasant and often are unpopular, but they have to be made for the long-term health of the district," said Auditor of State, Dave Yost.

Recommendations were provided to the school district to help the loss of funds and enrollment.

Specifically, the Audit recommended eliminating about 18.5 full-time positions, including administrators, teachers, library and custodial staff.

The District currently educates non-preschool students in five school buildings. The audit states directly "enrollment trends are significant to building operations, as declining enrollments could signify the eventual need for fewer buildings."

The audit recommended closing Union and Dobbins elementary buildings.

If the district were to follow these recommendations, McKinley Elementary would house K-3rd grade and Poland Middle School would house 4th-8th grade.

Officials say the net savings from combining staff reductions and building closures would save the district about $1.5 million.

The Audit recommended reducing subsidies for extracurricular activities, saving the district about $52,200 annually.

Developing an energy management plan could also help the district reduce expenses by about $45,777.

To eliminate deficits in food service, the Audit recommended raising prices, increasing student participation, and reducing food and labor costs.

Poland Superintendent, David Janofa says the Poland Board of Education will evaluate these recommendations and determine the extent of implementation.

The Board of Education will analyze the recommendations and then assess the financial gains or reductions. The Board will also determine the impact the reductions will have on the overall programs, and services provided to the students.

Officials say the district is not obligated to implement the recommendations listed in the performance audit. However, implementing the recommendations in the audit would be actions taken to avoid a formal designation by the Auditor of State and the Ohio Department of Education.

Superintendent Janofa says the district has been working with the Auditor's Office for several months, so the recommendations do not come as a total surprise.

Janofa says the Board of Education will review all recommendations and the district's budget, and decide what the next steps will be.