Underage sex sting nabs men from Youngstown, Warren, Niles, Liberty, Sharon

The Mahoning County Grand Jury is expected to hand up ten indictments Thursday against ten men caught in an undercover sting operations targeting adults looking for sex from children.

Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene announced at a news conference on Wednesday that the men have already been charged and rounded up over the last three days after allegedly exchanging online messages with undercover agents posing as children as young as 12.

The joint investigation that included prosecutors and law enforcement from the state and northeast Ohio communities.

The following suspects were booked into the Mahoning County jail:

Terrance Hymes, Youngstown - Soliciting for a 13-year-old girl - Prior sex offense

Importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, possession of criminal tools.

Dallas Runner, Niles - Soliciting for a 15-year-old girl

Importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, disseminating matter harmful to a juvenile, possession of criminal tools

Keith Cramer, Niles - Soliciting for a 15-year-old girl

Importuning, possession of criminal tools

James R. Smith, Akron - Soliciting for a 15-year-old girl

Importuning, Attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, possession of criminal tools

Jason Krzyzewski, Sharon, Pa - Soliciting for a 13-year-old boy

Importuning, Attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, disseminating matter harmful to a juvenile, possession of criminal tools

Michael Bowman, Canton - Soliciting for a 15-year-old boy - Registered sex offender

Importuning, Attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, possession of criminal tools

Kyle Malice, Boardman - Soliciting for a 13-year-old boy

Importuning, Attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, possession of criminal tools

Matthew Lee, Warren - Soliciting for a 13-year-old girl

Importuning, Attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, disseminating matter harmful to a juvenile, possession of criminal tools

Under Ohio law, importuning is the solicitation of someone for sex acts.

Authorities have charged suspects with the criminal tool violation for using cell phones to make arrangements for encounters with their alleged victims.

Some of the charges could require jail time if the men are convicted according to officials.

"The criminal history of these offenders are outlandish," said BCI Special Agent-in-Charge Jim Ciotti.

While some sexual predators are known to travel across the country in some cases to meet their victims, Ciotti says in this case the suspects are all local.

To point out how desperate some offenders can be, Sheriff Greene pointed out that one of the suspects didn't have a ride to meet with his intended victim. Greene said that investigators created an Uber account and an undercover agent posed as a driver and picked up the suspect to take him to what he thought would be a child.

“Check what kids are doing on the internet and what they are doing on their iPhones,” Greene advises parents.

The Sheriff also has a message to people trying to hook up with children online.

“If you're a predator and think you're talking to someone who you think is 12, 14, 15 years old, keep in mind you may be talking to an officer,” said Greene.

While the operation was carried out by the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force, it was with the assistance of the Mahoning County Prosecutor, Austintown Police, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the State Highway Patrol, Warren Police, the Ohio Adult Parole Authority, the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office, and the Ohio Investigative Unit.

The Ohio Attorney General's Crimes Against Children Initiative helps local authorities investigate and prosecute those who commit crimes against children.

Cases involve sexual abuse, child pornography, human trafficking, shaken baby/abusive head trauma, and other offenses.