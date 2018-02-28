H.S. basketball scores (2/27/18) - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. basketball scores (2/27/18)

Posted: Updated:

Boys' Basketball Tournament 

Division I  

Boardman 29 Wooster 44 

Division II 

Ravenna 40 Struthers 47 

Southeast 37 Lakeview 74

Ursuline 68 Salem 53

Cardinal Mooney 49 Girard 56

Niles 38 Hubbard 68 

East Liverpool 63 Beaver Local 55

Division III 

Liberty 86 Grand Valley 55

Cardinal 69 Brookfield 68

Mineral Ridge 66 Py Valley 76

Navarre Fairless 40 Campbell 45

Columbiana 60 East Palestine 56 OT 

Waterloo 43 Southern Local 71

Crestview 50 Rootstown 71

Division IV 

Jackson-Milton 32 Springfield 69

Leetonia 48 Lisbon 56

Sebring 32 East Canton 73

Heartland Christian 31 Western Reserve 101

Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas 53 Wellsville 65

Newbury 50 Maplewood 56

Ashtabula St. John's 38 Mathews 65

Lordstown 31 Warren JFK 69

Chalker 32 Badger 65 

District 10 Playoffs 

Grove City 44 Sharon 53

Ft. LeBoeuf 50 Hickory 66

Greenville 64 Mercyhurst Prep 49

West Middlesex 42 Wilmington 38 

Sharpsville 40 Fairview 46 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms