Can first responders find you when you call for help? - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Can first responders find you when you call for help?

Posted: Updated:
By Lindsay McCoy, WFMJ Weekend Today Anchor
Connect
CORTLAND, Ohio -

With consumers switching over to internet and bundled cable phone and internet services, sometimes their current locations are not matching up with their calls to 911 dispatchers.

"I'm seeing the problems pop up on a weekly basis now. We recognize that once we see that on our system, we try to interview them on their actual location," said Ernie Cook, Trumbull County 911 director.

Cook says calls come in from out of state or the wrong city than what's listed on the other line and it's confusing and time consuming for first responders who need as much time as possible to get to a scene.

The Cortland Fire Department is reminding people on its Facebook page to verify their addresses are correct with their phone service providers after responding recently responding to mix-ups.

"That could provide some delays and mishaps as you could imagine," said Fire Chief David Rea.

Often times Rea says local departments are able to quickly sort out any location confusion.

"But sometimes when resources are strained, as they are during cold and flu season, you may have to wait a while until we've figured out exactly which department is responsible for your house," Rea said.

The Federal Communications Commission says consumers should give service providers their home address and jurisdiction from where they receive safety protection, have a backup phone in case their power goes out and leave instructions for babysitters and caretakers.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Agency rethinks how climbers dispose of poop on Alaska peak

    Agency rethinks how climbers dispose of poop on Alaska peak

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 7:01 PM EST2018-03-01 00:01:22 GMT
    (AP Photo/Al Grillo, File). FILE - In this April 15, 2002, file photo, members of the U.S. Army's High Altitude Rescue Team from Fort Wainwright Army Base near Fairbanks, Alaska, unload supplies from the team's CH-47 Chinook helicopters for the Nationa...(AP Photo/Al Grillo, File). FILE - In this April 15, 2002, file photo, members of the U.S. Army's High Altitude Rescue Team from Fort Wainwright Army Base near Fairbanks, Alaska, unload supplies from the team's CH-47 Chinook helicopters for the Nationa...
    The National Park Service is considering new rules for the disposal of human waste generated by climbers on North America's tallest mountain, Denali.More >>
    The National Park Service is considering new rules for the disposal of human waste generated by climbers on North America's tallest mountain, Denali.More >>

  • Pizza Hut replaces Papa John's as NFL's pizza sponsor

    Pizza Hut replaces Papa John's as NFL's pizza sponsor

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 1:59 PM EST2018-02-28 18:59:11 GMT

    Pizza Hut becomes official sponsor of NFL as Papa John's cuts ties.

    More >>

    Pizza Hut becomes official sponsor of NFL as Papa John's cuts ties.

    More >>

  • More than 150 arrested in California immigration raids

    More than 150 arrested in California immigration raids

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 11:52 AM EST2018-02-28 16:52:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File). FILE - In this June 15, 2016, file photo Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf answers questions during a news conference at City Hall in Oakland, Calif. Schaaf warned over the weekend of Feb, 24, 2018, that federal agents were plan...(AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File). FILE - In this June 15, 2016, file photo Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf answers questions during a news conference at City Hall in Oakland, Calif. Schaaf warned over the weekend of Feb, 24, 2018, that federal agents were plan...
    Federal immigrations agents have arrested more than 150 people in Northern California after Oakland's mayor gave early warning of the raids.More >>
    Federal immigrations agents have arrested more than 150 people in Northern California after Oakland's mayor gave early warning of the raids.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms