Can first responders find you when you call for help?

With consumers switching over to internet and bundled cable phone and internet services, sometimes their current locations are not matching up with their calls to 911 dispatchers.

"I'm seeing the problems pop up on a weekly basis now. We recognize that once we see that on our system, we try to interview them on their actual location," said Ernie Cook, Trumbull County 911 director.

Cook says calls come in from out of state or the wrong city than what's listed on the other line and it's confusing and time consuming for first responders who need as much time as possible to get to a scene.

The Cortland Fire Department is reminding people on its Facebook page to verify their addresses are correct with their phone service providers after responding recently responding to mix-ups.

"That could provide some delays and mishaps as you could imagine," said Fire Chief David Rea.

Often times Rea says local departments are able to quickly sort out any location confusion.

"But sometimes when resources are strained, as they are during cold and flu season, you may have to wait a while until we've figured out exactly which department is responsible for your house," Rea said.

The Federal Communications Commission says consumers should give service providers their home address and jurisdiction from where they receive safety protection, have a backup phone in case their power goes out and leave instructions for babysitters and caretakers.