Best Buy to close its small-format mobile phone stores - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Best Buy to close its small-format mobile phone stores

Posted: Updated:

By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
AP Retail Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Best Buy is shuttering all 250 of its small-format mobile phone stores in the U.S., saying the locations have become less profitable.

A memo from the CEO to employees says the stores will close by the end of May and every effort will be made to retain the workers.

The nation's largest consumer electronics chain launched the stores more than a decade ago, before Apple's iPhone was launched. The mobile phone business was growing quickly, with high profit margins.

But it said the business has matured and running the mobile stand-alones cost more than its larger stores, and that 85 percent of the stand-alones are within 3 miles of a big box store.

Best Buy says the stand-alone stores accounts for just over 1 percent of the company's total revenue.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Immigration head blames Oakland mayor for 800 missed arrests

    Immigration head blames Oakland mayor for 800 missed arrests

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 11:59 PM EST2018-03-01 04:59:47 GMT
    (Randy Vazquez/ Bay Area News Group via AP). In this Sunday Feb. 25, 2018 photo, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf holds a press conference to address potential Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity in the area at Fruitvale Village in Oakland, Calif. I...(Randy Vazquez/ Bay Area News Group via AP). In this Sunday Feb. 25, 2018 photo, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf holds a press conference to address potential Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity in the area at Fruitvale Village in Oakland, Calif. I...
    A federal immigration official says about 800 people living in Northern California were able to avoid arrest thanks to a warning by Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf.More >>
    A federal immigration official says about 800 people living in Northern California were able to avoid arrest thanks to a warning by Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf.More >>

  • Agency weighs new rules for climbers' poop on Alaska peak

    Agency weighs new rules for climbers' poop on Alaska peak

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 9:51 PM EST2018-03-01 02:51:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Al Grillo, File). FILE - In this April 15, 2002, file photo, members of the U.S. Army's High Altitude Rescue Team from Fort Wainwright Army Base near Fairbanks, Alaska, unload supplies from the team's CH-47 Chinook helicopters for the Nationa...(AP Photo/Al Grillo, File). FILE - In this April 15, 2002, file photo, members of the U.S. Army's High Altitude Rescue Team from Fort Wainwright Army Base near Fairbanks, Alaska, unload supplies from the team's CH-47 Chinook helicopters for the Nationa...
    The National Park Service is considering new rules for the disposal of human waste generated by climbers on North America's tallest mountain, Denali.More >>
    The National Park Service is considering new rules for the disposal of human waste generated by climbers on North America's tallest mountain, Denali.More >>

  • MAGA hat, #MeToo pin? High court weighs voter clothing law

    MAGA hat, #MeToo pin? High court weighs voter clothing law

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 9:38 PM EST2018-03-01 02:38:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jim Mone). In this Feb. 16, 2018, photo, Andy Cilek poses with a Tea Party shirt at his home in Eden Prairie, Minn. Cilek was one of two voters who defied elections officials after he was asked to cover up a tea-party shirt and button. A Minn...(AP Photo/Jim Mone). In this Feb. 16, 2018, photo, Andy Cilek poses with a Tea Party shirt at his home in Eden Prairie, Minn. Cilek was one of two voters who defied elections officials after he was asked to cover up a tea-party shirt and button. A Minn...
    A Minnesota law that bars residents from wearing political clothing at the polls is being debated at the Supreme Court.More >>
    A Minnesota law that bars residents from wearing political clothing at the polls is being debated at the Supreme Court.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms