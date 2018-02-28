Howland 6th grader wins title at Trumbull County spelling bee - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Howland 6th grader wins title at Trumbull County spelling bee

Posted: Updated:
By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
Students from 20 Trumbull County schools competed in the annual county spelling bee at Hubbard High School Wednesday night.

In order to compete in Wednesday's competition, students had to win their schools spelling bee.

One Howland 6th grader was able to win the title, after spelling the word "carbonate" correctly.

"I was scared from all the words. I was frightened half-way through and on, cause I thought I was going to lose," said Brian Burkey Junior, from Howland.

Brian Burkey Jr. will now move on to the Regional Spelling Bee, held at Ohio University, on March 24.

