The larger brick and mortar stores remain open

Best Buy mobile stores closing at malls in Boardman and Niles

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Best Buy says it is closing all of its 257 mobile stand-alone stores in the coming months, including two here in the Valley.

One is inside the Eastwood Mall in Niles and the other is at the Southern Park Mall in Boardman.

Best Buy continues to operate larger stores in the Eastwood Complex and on Route 224 in Boardman.

The Best Buy Mobile stand-alone stores will be closed by the end of May according to a statement from the company.

Best Buy says the decision is based on what it says are changing economics in the mobile industry since the retailer began opening these stores in 2006, along with the integration of mobile sales into its core stores and online sales.

