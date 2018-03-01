Italian American Festival staying in Warren - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Italian American Festival staying in Warren

Posted: Updated:
By Derek Steyer, Assistant News Director/Anchor
Connect
NILES, Ohio -

After much conversation and outcry from the community concerning Warren's Italian American Festival, the vote is in.

The festival will remain where it's been for 33 years, in Courthouse Square in Warren. The festival committee had approached the Eastwood Mall and the Cafaro Company about moving the three day event to the mall's property. 

After meeting with the Cafaro Company and discussing options for nearly three hours Thursday night, the committee voted 59-8 to stay in Warren.

"It would not have been the same here. It's a parking lot and we have beautiful courthouse square," said Corey Hovance, Chairman of the Italian-American Festival.

"We thought it would result in greater access to the community, more comfortable surroundings and probably more funds to help their scholarship funds," said Joe Bell, spokesman for the Cafaro Company.  "It was something we thought would grow their particular event."

This years festival will take place in August. 

