Trump tariffs prompt $1,000 bonuses at Sharon and Wheatland Tube

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
The company that operates several steel pipe and tube manufacturing plants in the Valley announced that it is awarding $1,000 bonuses to each of its employees.

Zekelman Industries Executive Chairman and CEO Barry Zekelman is sending a letter to his 2,300 employees at fifteen plants across North America notifying them that they will receive the bonuses annually when President Trump’s planned steel trade policy changes take effect, and for as long as they remain in place.

The president announced on Thursday that beginning next week, his administration will implement a 25% steel tariff and a 10% aluminum tariff.

“The domestic steel industry has been victimized by unfairly traded and dumped foreign products and the result in damage has been both massive and a threat to impair national security,” Zekelman writes to his employees.

Included in the bonuses are Wheatland Tube, headquartered in Sharon with operations in Wheatland, Pennsylvania and Warren, Ohio.

Workers from Sharon Tube, which has plants in Farrell, Pennsylvania and Niles, Ohio will also receive bonuses.

“The playing field is being leveled and we will win a fair fight,” said Zekelman.

