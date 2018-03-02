Chairman resigns from Youngstown Academic Distress Commission

One of the people appointed to help guide the Youngstown City School District out of academic distress has stepped down.

The Ohio Department of Education announced on Friday that Brian Benyo has stepped down from the Youngstown Academic Distress Commission.

Benyo, a Mahoning County resident, is president of Brilex Industries and a founding member of the Mahoning Valley Manufacturers Coalition, cited professional obligations and time restraints for his resignation.

In 2013 the State Superintendent of Schools appointed Benyo as chairperson of the commission tasked hiring a CEO who will have broad authority to begin developing a plan in partnership with the community to turn around the district.

Since the distress commission was formed House Bill 70. which allowed its creation, has faced legal battles from teacher's unions and even members of the Youngstown Board of Education.

The bill, signed into law by Governor John Kasich because of poor performance records by city schools in the past, allowed reconfiguration of the academic distress commission which appointed Mohip as CEO with sweeping powers over the city schools.

In his letter to Paolo DeMaria, State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Benyo noted the need to “devote more time to the professional obligations associated with the businesses” he co-owns and manages, “as well as personal interests and time away from the Youngstown area.”

He said these demands have limited his ability to consistently engage in the work associated with the ADC at the level needed. Because of that, he has decided to step down.

According to a statement from the Youngstown Schools, Benyo believes that the timing of this change in leadership on the ADC, coming mid-point in CEO Krish Mohip’s contract, is an excellent point for new leadership to step into the process that is underway and to take ownership in its completion.

Superintendent DeMaria is now charged with appointing a new member to the academic distress commission, as well as a new chair.

In the meantime, he assigned Deputy Superintendent John Richard the responsibility of supporting the work of the academic distress commission until a new chair is designated.