Police: New images of Shenango bank robbery suspect

Authorities in Lawrence County have released new surveillance images of a man suspected of committing a bank robbery that left nearby schools on lockdown.

The new pictures show a close-up, as well as a full body image of the suspect.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m. Friday, the Shenango Township Police Department was called out to a bank robbery at the PNC branch.

Police say the suspect entered the bank and took an undisclosed amount of money.

Officers do not believe that a weapon was used.

However, as a precautionary measure, the nearby Shenango Area Schools were put on lockdown.

Police say they have already received numerous tips, however, they're still asking anyone with information to call 724-654-2243.



