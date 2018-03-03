Ohio State Highway Patrol remains focused on impaired driving arrests

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says they continue to focus on impaired drivers, as fatal OVI-related crashes remain steady in the valley.

However, Officials say the focus is paying off.

According to OSP, OVI-related crashes accounted for 34 percent of all fatal crashes in Ohio in 2017, which is a decrease from 2016.

Troopers say there were over 14,000 OVI-related crashes in Ohio, killing 397 people and injuring 8,803 others in 2017.

During that time, troopers say they removed over 27,000 impaired drivers from roadways in Ohio.

"We need motorists to commit to keeping our roads safe by planning ahead, designating a sober driver and insisting that everyone in the vehicle is buckled up. You can help by asking friends and family to do the same," said Lt. Jerad Sutton.

The community is encouraged to call #677 to report impaired drivers, drug activity or stranded motorists.