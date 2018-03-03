Two local schools earn award for support of veterans and their families

The State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Paolo DeMaria, said 44 Ohio schools received the Purple Star designation for their commitment to serving military-connected students and families.

Two of those 44 schools were right here in the Valley.

Boardman Glenwood Junior High School and Austintown Fitch High School were recognized for various activities that honor military families and local veterans.

"A supportive school environment can have a significant impact on our military-connected students, and we're happy to see such a great interest in this designation by Ohio's schools," said Superintendent DeMaria.

Both schools will receive a Purple Star recognition to display in their buildings.

School officials from Austintown Fitch say they have a committee that is working on a special project to serve as the main "hub" for all military-related activities.

"These Purple Star schools provide our children and families with the resources they need to be successful. We're thankful for their service and honored to continue the important work of improving services for Ohio's military families," said Superintendent DeMaria.