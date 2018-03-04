OSP: Wrong-way Route 11 driver under influence of drugs - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

OSP: Wrong-way Route 11 driver under influence of drugs

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
VIENNA TWP., Ohio -

State Troopers say charges are pending against a Columbus man accused of leading them on a chase after driving the wrong way on State Route 11 in Vienna Township.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 21 News that the chase began after 4:30 am Sunday after witnesses reported the car driving in the opposite direction on the highway.

Troopers say as the driver tried to get away, the car ended up in the median.

The patrol says they used a Taser on the driver, 35-year-old Richard Kreager when he resisted arrest.

Kreager, who OSP says was driving under the influence of narcotics, was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.

None of the officers involved in the dispute were injured.

