Cramer makes a difference one penny at a time

It's a cause close to Susan Cramer's heart, and for the last seven years she's tried to give back by counting coins from her wheelchair to help out Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital.

One by one, she loads coins into a plastic counter; penny after penny, her way of giving back to St. Jude's.

"She does it in her bedroom. She has a computer stand where she puts her things down on where she counts her pennies, and the caregivers do help; they help wrap them. And Susie does count them," said Susan's mother, Ruth.

Susan was born with cerebral palsy and at birth, doctors weren't sure she was going to make it.

"They gave her last rites when she was born, but they kept her in the hospital," said Ruth.

Susan beat the odds and has packed a lot of joy into these last 59 years. She communicates mostly through a letter chart and about seven years ago made a decision that she was going to make a difference; collecting coins from anyone who had a few to spare.

"People that I line danced with, neighbors, friends," said Ruth. "Some of these people have done it through the years. They know she collects and every year, a certain time of year they'll stop by and drop the pennies off."

A while back she met Jimmy Sutman, who runs the Purple Cat facilities across the Valley. The two quickly formed a bond that's lasted for years.

"We both love roller coasters. We're roller coaster aficionados. We've been to all the local, not even local... Cedar Point, Kennywood. Those types of places," said Sutman.

So when Susan came to work for Purple Cat, Jimmy was all about the idea of adding to her collection.

"She came to us with this. She had this idea long before Purple Cat, and of course we just want to foster it," said Sutman.

He put out jars at Farmer Casey's Ranch in Lowellville and the Touch the Moon Candy Saloon in Youngstown, and it didn't take long for them to start filling up.

It's Susan's way of giving back, to the tune of almost $3,000.

"I just think Susie's a good person," said Ruth.

"She has a goal and she's going to go toward that goal. She's not going to stop until she does it and she's not going to forget. She's going to stay on it," said Sutman.

Making every penny count and making her mark on the world, one coin at a time.

If you would like to help, you can find donation jars at Farmer Casey's Ranch (4738 McCartney Rd, Lowellville, OH 44436) or the Touch the Moon Candy Saloon (8 S Phelps St, Youngstown, OH 44503).