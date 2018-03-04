Large turnout for Hunting and Fishing Show

Outdoor enthusiasts from all over made their way to The Metroplex Expo Center for the last day of the Hunting and Fishing Supershow and Sale.

More than 100 vendors were featured during the three-day event.

The show featured tackle specials, hunting equipment, furniture and outdoor apparel. There were tons of giveaways, live music, educational seminars and hands-on demonstrations that brought in large crowds and cured many attendees cabin fever.

Metroplex representatives tell 21 News that this morning they were already on track to having one of their largest turnouts.