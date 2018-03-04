One more day of sunshine before rain and snow move into the Valley

After a weekend filled with sunshine, the sunny conditions will continue for the first day of the workweek! Monday's temperatures, however, will struggle to make it out of the upper 30's.

Temperatures will be right around average this week with highs around 40° for a majority of the days.

Clouds will move back into the Valley on Monday evening, and Tuesday will feature a mix of rain and snow showers.

The mix of rain and snow will stick around through Wednesday, followed by scattered light snow showers on Thursday and Friday.

Conditions will start to clear up going into the weekend.