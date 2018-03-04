St. Clair Twp. Police investigating burglary at Kay Jewelers

St. Clair Township Police are investigating a burglary at Kay Jewelers on Sunday.

Authorities say the unknown suspect scaled the building and entered the store through the ceiling just after midnight.

St. Clair Township Police say the store was ransacked.

It is unknown at the time the exact amount of jewelry that was taken from the store.

There are no suspects arrested at this time.

The burglary is under investigation by St. Clair Township Police and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation unit.