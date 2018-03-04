Records: Drug distributors push back on proposed Ohio rules - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Records: Drug distributors push back on proposed Ohio rules

Posted: Updated:

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS
Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Records show drug distributors are pushing back on stricter regulation in Ohio, protesting what they call a patchwork approach that could lead to confusion and uncertainty.

The companies tell the state pharmacy board in records obtained by The Associated Press that Ohio should wait for new federal regulations before enacting state rules.

Republican Gov. John Kasich announced the state proposals last month as part of efforts to slow the opioid epidemic that kills more than 11 Ohioans a day.

Among the proposals are rules requiring drug distributors to report more information about suspicious orders and to do it faster.

State pharmacy board spokesman Cameron McNamee says the board is weighing the concerns but notes federal action could take years.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Alabama's 'Bloody Sunday' racial violence of 1965 remembered

    Alabama's 'Bloody Sunday' racial violence of 1965 remembered

    Monday, March 5 2018 1:24 AM EST2018-03-05 06:24:42 GMT
    (Albert Cesare/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP). A child runs down Water Street during the Bridge Crossing Jubilee in commemoration of the 53rd anniversary of Bloody Sunday on Sunday, March 4, 2018, in Selma, Ala.(Albert Cesare/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP). A child runs down Water Street during the Bridge Crossing Jubilee in commemoration of the 53rd anniversary of Bloody Sunday on Sunday, March 4, 2018, in Selma, Ala.
    Members of Congress join civil rights activists and others for annual commemoration of day of racial violence in Selma dating to 1965.More >>
    Members of Congress join civil rights activists and others for annual commemoration of day of racial violence in Selma dating to 1965.More >>

  • After Parkland, even idle school threats get tough response

    After Parkland, even idle school threats get tough response

    Monday, March 5 2018 1:24 AM EST2018-03-05 06:24:32 GMT
    (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP). In this Feb. 22, 2018 photo, Meghan Stephenson hugs her child before staying goodbye outside Orono Schumann Elementary School as a police officer stands nearby as students arrive for the day after a threat was posted,...(David Joles/Star Tribune via AP). In this Feb. 22, 2018 photo, Meghan Stephenson hugs her child before staying goodbye outside Orono Schumann Elementary School as a police officer stands nearby as students arrive for the day after a threat was posted,...
    The killings of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14 ignited a wave of copycat threats that school, police and the courts are now struggling to address.More >>
    The killings of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14 ignited a wave of copycat threats that school, police and the courts are now struggling to address.More >>

  • Mushers hit the snowy trail as Iditarod kicks off in Alaska

    Mushers hit the snowy trail as Iditarod kicks off in Alaska

    Monday, March 5 2018 1:24 AM EST2018-03-05 06:24:03 GMT
    (AP Photo/Michael Dinneen). Iditarod musher Allen Moore waves to the crowd during the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, Saturday, March 3, 2018, in Anchorage, Alaska. Moore has just won the Yukon Quest, a dog sled race from Whitehor...(AP Photo/Michael Dinneen). Iditarod musher Allen Moore waves to the crowd during the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, Saturday, March 3, 2018, in Anchorage, Alaska. Moore has just won the Yukon Quest, a dog sled race from Whitehor...
    The world's most famous sled dog race will begin Sunday in Alaska, but it comes after a difficult year for the Iditarod.More >>
    The world's most famous sled dog race will begin Sunday in Alaska, but it comes after a difficult year for the Iditarod.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms