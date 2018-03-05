Board to hear death row inmate's push for clemency this week

An Ohio death row inmate scheduled to be executed on April 11 will seek a recommendation of clemency from the Ohio Parole Board this week.

William Montgomery was convicted of fatally shooting Debra Ogle and her roommate, Cynthia Tincher, in Toledo in 1986.

The parole board decides whether to recommend clemency, but the decision on whether to grant it rests with Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik).

Montgomery's lawyer is expected to argue Thursday to the parole board that the 52-year-old inmate was sentenced after an unfair trial and deserves a chance at a new trial. Montgomery maintains his innocence. He alleges that a convicted conspirator killed the women using Montgomery's gun and blamed Montgomery.

A federal court once ordered another trial for Montgomery, but an appeals court reversed that ruling.

