Board to hear death row inmate's push for clemency this week

A Youngstown man who just turned 18-years-old in January is wanted for murder.More >>
An area Walmart is the first in the Valley to make use of the latest technology to integrate online shopping with the in-store experience.More >>
One of the busier intersections in the Village of Hanoverton is headed for an upgrade.More >>
Work to replace a Mercer County bridge on Route 19 just north of Mercer Borough is scheduled to begin today.More >>
One man was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out in his Warren home early Monday.More >>
More than 100,000 utility customers in Pennsylvania are still without power following a destructive nor'easter that has shuttered some schools and left some residents unsure about when they can return home.More >>
An Ohio death row inmate scheduled to be executed on April 11 will seek a recommendation of clemency from the Ohio Parole Board this week.More >>
Authorities say a fire in an apartment building near Pittsburgh killed one person and injured another.More >>
Officials say the winds from last week's storm were so severe that they blew train cars off the tracks just south of Lincoln University in Pennsylvania near the Maryland line.More >>
Authorities say a woman whose 8-year-old son shot his 4-year-old sister has been arrested.More >>
The owners of a parcel of less than a half-acre taken by Ohio's turnpike commission for a construction project has won a $1 million judgment from a northeast Ohio jury for land the commission tried to acquire for less than $12,000.More >>
Ohio officials say a twice-convicted murderer whose November execution was halted when a vein couldn't be found to administer execution drugs has died of natural causes.More >>
An Ohio man has been convicted for at least the sixth time for publicly exposing himself.More >>
Police say two women were shot and killed in a home in northeast Philadelphia.More >>
Naturalists say bald eagles are nesting in Cleveland for the first time in more than 100 years.More >>
