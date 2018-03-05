Police: Man opens fire on parked car

EASTON, Pa. (AP) - Police have arrested a Pennsylvania man who they say opened fire at people sitting in a parked car.

Officers were called to the scene in Easton around 11 a.m. Sunday after receiving reports of shots fired following a domestic argument.

Police say 25-year-old Kevin Holton shot multiple times at a car that contained three people he knew. No injuries were reported.

Authorities arrested Holton in the neighboring Palmer Township. He has been charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and making terroristic threats among other offenses.

It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

