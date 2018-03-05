Police: Knife-wielding Warren teen claims he was job hunting - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Police: Knife-wielding Warren teen claims he was job hunting

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
WARREN, Ohio -

A teen arrested outside a Warren business with four knives hidden inside his clothing claims he was just trying to get a job, according to a police report.

People delivering newspapers early Monday told police they spotted seventeen-year-old Warren boy holding a knife and banging on the drive-thru window of the Pit Stop gas station on Youngstown Road.

Police first to arrive say that the teen had one of his hands concealed inside his hoodie.

When the teen obeyed an order to show his hands, police say he was holding a large butcher knife.

The officer pulled out his gun and the teen dropped the knife.

After the suspect was handcuffed, police found two more large knives inside his jacket pocket and another knife hidden in his shoe.

According to the report, when the officer asked the teen what he was doing there, he replied, “I am trying to get a job here.”

Witnesses told police that before officers arrived the clerk on duty at the gas station had been throwing items out of the drive-thru window trying to get the teen to go away.

The teen was booked into the Juvenile Justice Center on charges of attempted robbery and carrying a concealed weapon.

