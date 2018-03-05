Senators want alerts when gun buyers fail background checks

A suspended Mahoning County judge is scheduled to appear before a federal judge in Cleveland this afternoon for what is being called a pre-trial/change of plea hearing.More >>
A suspended Mahoning County judge is scheduled to appear before a federal judge in Cleveland this afternoon for what is being called a pre-trial/change of plea hearing.More >>
Opioids prescribed to patients in Ohio, including those in the Valley, declined for the fifth consecutive year in 2017, according to a report from the State Board of Pharmacy.More >>
Opioids prescribed to patients in Ohio, including those in the Valley, declined for the fifth consecutive year in 2017, according to a report from the State Board of Pharmacy.More >>
A bipartisan group of U.S. senators want state law enforcement to be alerted when someone who isn't allowed to buy a gun tries to purchase one.More >>
A bipartisan group of U.S. senators want state law enforcement to be alerted when someone who isn't allowed to buy a gun tries to purchase one.More >>
Authorities say a homeless man shot by police after allegedly pointing a BB pistol at officers told investigators that he began the incident by torching a trailer so that he could go to jail.More >>
Authorities say a homeless man shot by police after allegedly pointing a BB pistol at officers told investigators that he began the incident by torching a trailer so that he could go to jail.More >>
An Ohio death row inmate scheduled to be executed on April 11 will seek a recommendation of clemency from the Ohio Parole Board this week.More >>
An Ohio death row inmate scheduled to be executed next month will seek a recommendation of clemency from the Ohio Parole Board this week.More >>
Police say a man stepped into a convenience store in Ohio only to watch in horror as another person stole his SUV with his three children in the backseat.More >>
Police say a man stepped into a convenience store in Ohio only to watch in horror as another person stole his SUV with his three children in the backseat.More >>
Police have arrested a Pennsylvania man who they say opened fire at people sitting in a parked car.More >>
Police have arrested a Pennsylvania man who they say opened fire at people sitting in a parked car.More >>
More than 100,000 utility customers in Pennsylvania are still without power following a destructive nor'easter that has shuttered some schools and left some residents unsure about when they can return home.More >>
More than 100,000 utility customers in Pennsylvania are still without power following a destructive nor'easter that has shuttered some schools and left some residents unsure about when they can return home.More >>
An Ohio death row inmate scheduled to be executed on April 11 will seek a recommendation of clemency from the Ohio Parole Board this week.More >>
An Ohio death row inmate scheduled to be executed on April 11 will seek a recommendation of clemency from the Ohio Parole Board this week.More >>
Authorities say a fire in an apartment building near Pittsburgh killed one person and injured another.More >>
Authorities say a fire in an apartment building near Pittsburgh killed one person and injured another.More >>
Officials say the winds from last week's storm were so severe that they blew train cars off the tracks just south of Lincoln University in Pennsylvania near the Maryland line.More >>
Officials say the winds from last week's storm were so severe that they blew train cars off the tracks just south of Lincoln University in Pennsylvania near the Maryland line.More >>
Authorities say a woman whose 8-year-old son shot his 4-year-old sister has been arrested.More >>
Authorities say a woman whose 8-year-old son shot his 4-year-old sister has been arrested.More >>