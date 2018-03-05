17-year-old Youngstown girl shot and killed in Cleveland - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

17-year-old Youngstown girl shot and killed in Cleveland

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
CLEVELAND, Ohio -

Cleveland Police are investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old girl from Youngstown dead.

According to the police report, the victim identified as Destiny Brown was sitting in a parked car on Westropp Avenue around midnight on Friday.

The police report states Destiny was in Cleveland visiting a friend.

The driver of the vehicle dropped Destiny and the friend off at her friend's house when a van reportedly pulled up behind the parked car. 

According to reports, Destiny started to get out of the vehicle when she asked the driver if he knew the people in the van. The driver said he did not know them. As Destiny closed the door, the occupants of the van fired several shots.

The driver drove off eastbound on 152nd Street and the van followed. The driver reportedly drove until the suspect vehicle stopped following them.

According to reports, the driver stopped on Lakeshore Boulevard to call 911. When officers arrived on scene Destiny was unconscious in the passenger's seat.

Destiny's friend told police she heard approximately 14 gunshots.

Police say Destiny was taken to Universtiy Hospitals early Friday morning and passed away on Sunday. 

Police are looking for surveillance video and are continuing to investigate the shooting.

