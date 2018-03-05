Grove City police looking for suspect in assault investigation

Grove City police are looking for a suspect involved in a fight in the parking lot of Marathon gas station on West Main Street.

Police say the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

According to the report, a white male in his mid-20s got into an argument with a 66-year-old male over a traffic dispute.

Authorities say the younger man allegedly started punching the other man and left the scene.

Witnesses told police the younger man was driving a black Jeep Wrangler.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grove City Police Department.