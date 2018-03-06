Statewide alert issued for missing Salem woman

A statewide missing adult alert has been issued for a 73-year-old Salem woman.

Police are asking members of the public be on the lookout for Wanda Wade, who left her East Fifth Street home at 8 am Monday and has not returned.

Wade is a white female, age 73, 4'10" tall, 188 lbs., and has red hair and blue eyes.

Police say Wade is a Diabetic and does not have her insulin with her.

Authorities say she may be driving a green 1994 Nissan Altima with OH plate number HEG9884.

Vehicle pictured is not actual vehicle involved.

If you see wade or the car, police ask you to call 911 or 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to authorities.