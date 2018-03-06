Statewide alert issued for missing Salem woman

A portion of Connelly Boulevard in the City of Sharon is being temporarily closed for utility work this week.More >>
The Girard Police Department is asking for help in finding a thirteen-year-old girl who has been missing for nearly a week.More >>
Pennsylvania's attorney general is suing the ride-hailing company Uber, saying it broke state law when it failed to notify thousands of drivers for a year that hackers stole their personal information.More >>
A statewide missing adult alert has been issued for a 73-year-old Salem woman.More >>
A state trooper found so much pot inside a car pulled over on an Ohio highway, the stash could barely fit on the hood of an OSP cruiser.More >>
A woman who posed nude at a suburban strip mall in Pennsylvania last year and the man who photographed her have pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct.More >>
Police say three adults took it too far by chasing down teens suspected of stealing a car, forcing the teens into the trunk of their car and driving them to police headquarters.More >>
Police say a Cincinnati man raped his daughter over a period of 15 years, fathering two of her children.More >>
A bipartisan group of U.S. senators want state law enforcement to be alerted when someone who isn't allowed to buy a gun tries to purchase one.More >>
Authorities say a homeless man shot by police after allegedly pointing a BB pistol at officers told investigators that he began the incident by torching a trailer so that he could go to jail.More >>
An Ohio death row inmate scheduled to be executed on April 11 will seek a recommendation of clemency from the Ohio Parole Board this week.More >>
Police say a man stepped into a convenience store in Ohio only to watch in horror as another person stole his SUV with his three children in the backseat.More >>
Police have arrested a Pennsylvania man who they say opened fire at people sitting in a parked car.More >>
More than 100,000 utility customers in Pennsylvania are still without power following a destructive nor'easter that has shuttered some schools and left some residents unsure about when they can return home.More >>
