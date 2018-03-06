Statewide alert issued for missing Salem woman - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Statewide alert issued for missing Salem woman

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Vehicle pictured is not actual vehicle involved Vehicle pictured is not actual vehicle involved
SALEM, Ohio -

A statewide missing adult alert has been issued for a 73-year-old Salem woman.

Police are asking members of the public be on the lookout for Wanda Wade, who left her East Fifth Street home at 8 am Monday and has not returned.

Wade is a white female, age 73, 4'10" tall, 188 lbs., and has red hair and blue eyes.

Police say Wade is a Diabetic and does not have her insulin with her.

Authorities say she may be driving a green 1994 Nissan Altima with OH plate number HEG9884.

If you see wade or the car, police ask you to call 911 or 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to authorities.

