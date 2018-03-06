Knife-wielding suspect wearing 'scream' mask robs Howland Country Fair

A man wearing a Halloween “scream” mask and carrying a knife robbed the Howland Country Fair store according to an employee.

A worker told Howland Police Officers that there was only one customer inside the store at Route 46 and King Graves Road when the robber came in just before 6 am Tuesday.

The masked man demanded all the 20 and one dollar bills from the register, before leaving the store with about $100.

Officers were told that the suspect had a knife, but also may have had a gun.

No one was injured.