Prosecutor: After boy, 8, shot sister, mom went back to work - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Prosecutor: After boy, 8, shot sister, mom went back to work

Posted: Updated:

HAYESVILLE, Ohio (AP) - A prosecutor says an 8-year-old Ohio boy loaded a rifle, repeatedly shot his 4-year-old sister at home and then informed their mother, who left work to check the girl's injuries, cleaned up a bloody bed cover and then returned to work, leaving the children alone again.

The woman, 27-year-old Alyssa Edwards, is jailed on child endangerment charges related to the Saturday shooting in Hayesville, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) southwest of Cleveland.

The Ashland Times-Gazette reports Edwards tearfully appeared in court Monday and said there was no information the judge needed to consider before he set her bond at $30,000. An attorney is being appointed for Edwards for her Wednesday arraignment.

The girl remained hospitalized Monday in stable condition. Ashland County sheriff's Chief Deputy Carl Richert says the girl's injuries were not considered life-threatening. No other details about the girl's injuries have been released. Her brother was in the custody of children's services.

Information from: Ashland Times-Gazette, http://www.times-gazette.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Oregon governor signs first gun law since Florida massacre

    Oregon governor signs first gun law since Florida massacre

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 1:24 PM EST2018-03-06 18:24:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky). Oregon Gov. Kate Brown hands out one of the pens that she used to sign the first gun-control legislation signed into law in America since the Valentine’s Day massacre at a Florida high school, on the steps of the state Capitol...(AP Photo/Andrew Selsky). Oregon Gov. Kate Brown hands out one of the pens that she used to sign the first gun-control legislation signed into law in America since the Valentine’s Day massacre at a Florida high school, on the steps of the state Capitol...
    A bill prohibiting domestic abusers and people under restraining orders from owning firearms on Monday became America's first new gun control law since a Florida high school massacre killed 17.More >>
    A bill prohibiting domestic abusers and people under restraining orders from owning firearms on Monday became America's first new gun control law since a Florida high school massacre killed 17.More >>

  • SpaceX racks up 50th launch of Falcon 9 rocket

    SpaceX racks up 50th launch of Falcon 9 rocket

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 12:22 PM EST2018-03-06 17:22:39 GMT
    (Craig Bailey/Florida Today via AP). A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off early Tuesday, March 6, 2018, from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla. The rocket is carrying the Hispasat 30W-6 communications satellite.(Craig Bailey/Florida Today via AP). A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off early Tuesday, March 6, 2018, from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla. The rocket is carrying the Hispasat 30W-6 communications satellite.
    SpaceX marks 50th launch of a Falcon 9 rocket, its satellite-delivery workhorse.More >>
    SpaceX marks 50th launch of a Falcon 9 rocket, its satellite-delivery workhorse.More >>

  • New York City's tree sweaters to stay in place

    New York City's tree sweaters to stay in place

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 12:08 PM EST2018-03-06 17:08:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). One of more than a dozen trees on Christopher Street is shown decorated in crocheted patterns, Monday March 5, 2018, in New York. The New York City Parks Department says a cluster of trees in the West Village neighborhood ca...(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). One of more than a dozen trees on Christopher Street is shown decorated in crocheted patterns, Monday March 5, 2018, in New York. The New York City Parks Department says a cluster of trees in the West Village neighborhood ca...
    The New York City Parks Department says a cluster of trees in a Manhattan neighborhood can keep their crocheted sweaters.More >>
    The New York City Parks Department says a cluster of trees in a Manhattan neighborhood can keep their crocheted sweaters.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms