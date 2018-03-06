The Wall that Heals coming to Warren

A traveling replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial is coming to Warren later this year.

"The Wall that Heals" will be on display August 16 through August 19 on the South lawn of Packard Music Hall.

The wall, which is 375-feet in length, honors the more than 3 million Americans who served during the war.

The Warren Heritage Center and Trumbull County Veterans Services worked hard to bring the wall to the city, which is one of only 38 communities in the country to host it this year.

"We are the only community in the state of Ohio that will be hosting the wall, so people will be coming here from long distances right to Warren, Ohio, to pay tribute," Jim Valesky said, founder and CEO of the Warren Heritage Center.

The names of more than 100 valley veterans joins the thousands of names inscribed on the wall.

Veterans Services will be reaching out to local school districts to get students involved in the project.

A committee is set up to help organize the events around putting the wall on display.

The traveling memorial is an option for veterans and their families who aren't able to make the trip to Washington D.C. to visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, which is one of the most visited memorials in the nation's capital.