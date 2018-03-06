Driver crashes into Howland building

Troopers say a woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after driving into a building in Howland Tuesday evening.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says the woman was driving on East Market Street and attempted to make a right turn onto State Route 46.

Authorities say the woman crashed into Advanced Podiatry.

The woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Troopers say they do not know yet if the woman suffered a medical issue or if there was a mechanical malfunction with the vehicle.

Officials say alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.