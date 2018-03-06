Liberty woman asking trustees to take action after her dog was killed

Troopers say a woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after driving into a building in Howland Tuesday evening.More >>
It was a speech that covered more philosophy than politics.
Youngstown City School District CEO Krish Mohip is looking for greener pastures in Colorado. According to the Boulder Valley School District website, Mohip is one of two finalists to become the system's next superintendent.
Boardman Police Chief Todd Werth says an arrest has been made in connection with the robbery at Huntington Bank on South Avenue.
U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown announced on Tuesday a new legislation meant to improve school safety and prevent school violence.
The Ohio Supreme Court is allowing a condemned killer of two fuller access to DNA testing of a cigarette butt his attorneys say could determine his innocence.
A prosecutor says an 8-year-old Ohio boy loaded a rifle, repeatedly shot his 4-year-old sister at home and then informed their mother, who left work to check the girl's injuries and clean up a bloody bed cover...
Authorities say an elderly woman sleeping in her Philadelphia home escaped serious injury when she was struck by a stray bullet fired from outside the residence.
A state trooper found so much pot inside a car pulled over on an Ohio highway, the stash could barely fit on the hood of an OSP cruiser.
A woman who posed nude at a suburban strip mall in Pennsylvania last year and the man who photographed her have pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct.
Police say three adults took it too far by chasing down teens suspected of stealing a car, forcing the teens into the trunk of their car and driving them to police headquarters.
Police say a Cincinnati man raped his daughter over a period of 15 years, fathering two of her children.
A bipartisan group of U.S. senators want state law enforcement to be alerted when someone who isn't allowed to buy a gun tries to purchase one.
Authorities say a homeless man shot by police after allegedly pointing a BB pistol at officers told investigators that he began the incident by torching a trailer so that he could go to jail.
An Ohio death row inmate scheduled to be executed on April 11 will seek a recommendation of clemency from the Ohio Parole Board this week.
