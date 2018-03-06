Liberty woman asking trustees to take action after her dog was k - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Liberty woman asking trustees to take action after her dog was killed

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
By Janet Rogers, Reporter
LIBERTY TWP, Ohio -

The owner of a dog that was attacked and died says she wants Liberty Township trustees to act and help keep the community safe. 

Sheila Lingenfelter says Saturday morning her husband let their dog outside the back door as usual, but then the unthinkable happened. A neighbor's pit bull slipped its collar or broke its chain, came around a fence, grabbed her 7-year-old beloved dog, Rascal attacked and killed him.

"We couldn't get the dog off and all I could keep thinking was, what if that was a baby in there," said Lingenfelter. She says one of her 7 grandchildren could have been mauled and killed, a child in the neighborhood, or people visiting restaurants or businesses near Fairlawn Street and Belmont Avenue.

Lingenfelter believes this could have been avoided if Liberty had laws on the books like many other communities that don't allow dogs to be tied up or chained outside in freezing weather and extreme heat. 

Lingenfelter says she has complained 4 or 5 times to police, but their hands are tied under Liberty's current laws. 

Animal Advocate, Jason Cooke points out anti-tethering laws would give police the ability to take action.

Cooke says the community is put at risk when dogs are chained or tethered almost around the clock.

The CDC did a study and found dogs chained up and not neutered are three times more likely to bite someone.

Liberty trustees had legislation before them last month but did not act. Lingenfelter says it's too late for her dog, but she hopes they act in time to save others.

A woman has been charged in connection with the death of a dog after she turned herself into police. Reyanna Simpson was in Girard court answering to that charge on Tuesday.

Simpson was charged with failing to restrain her dog.

