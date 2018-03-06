Police have arrested suspect in Huntington Bank robbery

Boardman Police Chief Todd Werth says an arrest has been made in connection with the robbery at Huntington Bank on South Avenue.

The robbery took place around 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Boardman Police say 25-year-old Lamont Chatman Jr. has been charged with aggravated robbery.

Chatman has been booked into the Mahoning County Jail.

Chief Werth says Chatman was on parole after recently being released from prison for a previous aggravated robbery conviction.

The case is under investigation by Boardman Police Department and the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force.

Authorities say Youngstown Police Department, U.S. Marshals, and ATF also assisted in the case.