Vigil planned tonight for teen fatally shot in Cleveland

Relatives and friends plan to hold a candlelight vigil tonight in memory of a Youngstown teenager shot to death in Cleveland.

Police say Destiny Brown was shot late Thursday as she was about to be dropped off at a friend's house on Cleveland's East Side.

A van pulled up behind the car and several shots were fired as Brown was getting out of the car.

The teen was taken to University Hospitals where she passed away on Sunday.

Police have not named any suspects in the case.

Brown's sister, Alexis Meyers of Youngstown, posted on her Facebook page that the vigil will be held Wednesday night at 6:30 pm at the scene of the shooting, 14415 Westropp Ave., Cleveland.