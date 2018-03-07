Public hearing set on arming Columbiana school teachers - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Public hearing set on arming Columbiana school teachers

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
COLUMBIANA, Ohio -

School board members are talking about allowing Columbiana Exempted Village School District employees to carry concealed weapons.

The Board of Education has scheduled a public hearing next week seeking public input on the idea that some schools have adopted as a solution to protect students in the event of an active shooting situation.

People will be permitted to address the issue during the public comment portion of the special meeting set for 6 pm March 13th in the high school auditorium.

Last month President Trump announced support for the idea of training teachers to carry guns in the classroom.

Valley Congressman Tim Ryan criticized having armed teachers in school, saying it could be dangerous for having a teacher leaving their students alone in a classroom to pursue a gunman somewhere else in a school building.

