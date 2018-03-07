Judge sentences Masury man found with 'largest' child porn collection

A Masury man must register as a sex offender for the next 25 years after investigators say that investigators found him in possession of the largest collection of child pornography in the history of a special unit that pursues crimes against children.

In addition to declaring that Stephen Sample must register as a tier two sex offender for the next 25 years, Trumbull County Common Pleas Judge Wyatt McKay on Wednesday placed the 44-year-old on probation for the next five years.

Sample pleaded guilty in January to fifteen counts of pandering obscenity involving children.

He was indicted in 2016 after investigators found him with pictures and videos showing minors involved in sexual activity.

Assistant Trumbull County Prosecutor Gabriel Wildman tells 21 News that Sample had accumulated more than one-million pornographic files.

Wildman says it was the largest seizure of child pornography since the creation of the Trumbull County Child Assault Prosecution Division five years ago.

The Child Assault Prosecution Division is responsible for investigating and prosecuting allegations of physical and sexual abuse of minors.