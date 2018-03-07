Law Director: Suspect crushing drugs in cruiser created "toxic" - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Law Director: Suspect crushing drugs in cruiser created "toxic" environment for Youngstown cop

Posted: Updated:
By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Youngstown's Law Director says a suspect accused of acting erratically and hiding drugs in the spaces of his teeth is now facing charges for creating a threat to police. 

Thirty-six-year-old William Cupan is now facing one felony charge of assault on a peace officer. 

Cupan was arrested on February 12th, after police say neighbors on Willis Avenue called 911 alleging that Cupan was outside "trying to fight the snow". 

Officers say that when they got on the scene they found Willis stumbling from the sidewalk into the street, sweating, and acting erratically. 

According to the report, officers patted Cupan down and felt an object in his pocket. Cupan allegedly told officers that they could go ahead an search his pockets. 

Authorities say an officer pulled a crack pipe out of Cupan's pocket, at which point he allegedly said: "Oh, I forgot that was in there man". 

The report says Cupan eventually admitted that he was hoping to meet a guy and trade the shoes for crack cocaine. 

Cupan allegedly told police that he was "on a cocktail of Klonopin, alcohol, and crack cocaine". Police say drug tests came back positive for cocaine and opiates. 

A report says that while they were driving to the Mahoning County Jail the police officer noticed Cupan rocking back and forth and kicking his feet. The officer said he assumed Cupan was "experiencing restlessness and jitters" because of his drug intake. 

But as an officer pulled him out of the cruiser, the report says there was a white powder and crumbs on the floorboards, seat, and all around Cupan. 

Police say Cupan stated that he had eaten crack cocaine and "hidden it in the crevices where he had lost teeth". 

Officers say that after Cupan had been taken out of the car he continued to grind his foot along the floor of the jail. An officer reportedly lifted Cupan's foot and found a large bag of a "white crumbly substance". 

The police report says Cupan admitted that it was heroin.

Because there was allegedly a large amount of the white powder on Cupan's back, arms, hands, and buttocks, the jail would not book him without a medical exam. 

However, Law Director Jeff Limbian said because Cupan ground the drugs into the cruiser floor it became airborne. 

Limbian said that the airborne drugs created a "toxic" environment for the officer.  

Cupan is now facing a felony charge in Youngstown Municipal Court, as well as the initial charges of possession of drugs, tampering with evidence, and illegally conveying drugs into a detention facility, which have been forwarded to a Mahoning County Grand Jury for consideration. 

Cupan was in trouble last year in Brookfield when a parole officer called Brookfield Police after finding what police described at "numerous syringes and spoons" in the bedroom where the couple was staying with a four-month-old baby.

Trumbull County Children's Services removed the baby from the home.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • SpaceX racks up 50th launch of Falcon 9 rocket

    SpaceX racks up 50th launch of Falcon 9 rocket

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 1:29 PM EST2018-03-07 18:29:25 GMT
    (Craig Bailey/Florida Today via AP). A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off early Tuesday, March 6, 2018, from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla. The rocket is carrying the Hispasat 30W-6 communications satellite.(Craig Bailey/Florida Today via AP). A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off early Tuesday, March 6, 2018, from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla. The rocket is carrying the Hispasat 30W-6 communications satellite.
    SpaceX marks 50th launch of a Falcon 9 rocket, its satellite-delivery workhorse.More >>
    SpaceX marks 50th launch of a Falcon 9 rocket, its satellite-delivery workhorse.More >>

  • New York City's tree sweaters to stay in place

    New York City's tree sweaters to stay in place

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 12:18 PM EST2018-03-07 17:18:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). One of more than a dozen trees on Christopher Street is shown decorated in crocheted patterns, Monday March 5, 2018, in New York. The New York City Parks Department says a cluster of trees in the West Village neighborhood ca...(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). One of more than a dozen trees on Christopher Street is shown decorated in crocheted patterns, Monday March 5, 2018, in New York. The New York City Parks Department says a cluster of trees in the West Village neighborhood ca...
    The New York City Parks Department says a cluster of trees in a Manhattan neighborhood can keep their crocheted sweaters.More >>
    The New York City Parks Department says a cluster of trees in a Manhattan neighborhood can keep their crocheted sweaters.More >>

  • Astronomers glimpse cosmic dawn, when the stars switched on

    Astronomers glimpse cosmic dawn, when the stars switched on

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 6:03 PM EST2018-03-06 23:03:57 GMT
    (N.R. Fuller/National Science Foundation via AP). This image provided by the National Science Foundation shows a timeline of the universe. Scientists have detected a signal from 180 million years after the Big Bang when the earliest stars began glowing...(N.R. Fuller/National Science Foundation via AP). This image provided by the National Science Foundation shows a timeline of the universe. Scientists have detected a signal from 180 million years after the Big Bang when the earliest stars began glowing...
    For the first time, astronomers have glimpsed the dawn of the universe 13.6 billion years ago when the earliest stars were just beginning to glow.More >>
    For the first time, astronomers have glimpsed the dawn of the universe 13.6 billion years ago when the earliest stars were just beginning to glow.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms