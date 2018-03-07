Wilson School on lockdown after alleged threat - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Wilson School on lockdown after alleged threat

By Michelle Nicks, Reporter
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Woodrow Wilson School will remain on a soft lockdown Wednesday due to a threat.

Police have located the phone where the threat was made from but a spokesperson for the school district says to her knowledge no arrests have been made.

At this point, the district says the threat made to the K-8 school does not appear credible, but they are still taking precautions.

Officials have not released details on the nature of the alleged threat. 

Youngstown Police are patrolling the quadrant around the school.

This is a developing story. Stay with 21 News for more information as it becomes available. 

