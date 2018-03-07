Youngstown murder suspect arraigned on charges - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown murder suspect arraigned on charges


By Matt Stone, Reporter


YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A teen accused of shooting and killing an 18 year old in Youngstown was in court Wednesday to answer to charges.

Mark Winlock Jr., 18, is charged with the aggravated murder of Brandon Wareham who was shot while sitting in his car on Rhoda Avenue.

Detectives say Wareham had gone there to sell Marijuana and was allegedly shot by Winlock.

Winlock turned himself into police on Monday.  He's expected to be back in court on March 14th.

A judge set bond at $1 million.

