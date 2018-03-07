Snow Showers, Slick Travel Expected By Thursday Evening

The weather pattern will continue to resemble mid-winter rather than early March on Thursday with gusty winds and cold temperatures expected. Snow showers and heavier squalls will impact much of the Valley during the second half of the day. Look for rapidly changing conditions at times. Snow showers will continue into Thursday night and early Friday. Accumulations will be highest around and north of I-80. Parts of far northern Trumbull and Mercer counties may see up to 8 inches.

Snowflakes will gradually fade away on Friday. The weekend forecast is a chilly one but with calmer winds and some sunshine each day.

A fresh batch of cold air is set to arrive early next week.