Niles considers parking fine hike

Parking violations in the city of Niles could soon cost you more.

City council is considering a proposal to hike parking fines.

The current fine of $10 would go up to $25 per ticket and the cost goes up if you don't pay on time.

City leaders say the change is needed to keep vehicles out of the way of first responders and snow plows.

"It's important now because it's an incentive for them to not break the law," said Barry Profato, Niles City Councilman At-Large and co-chair of the safety committee.

"If I only had to pay $5 or $10, what would I care, I'd wait until the winter time is over with. But if I get a $50 bill in retrospect that's serious," Profato said,

Profato says council will have another reading before voting on the fine increase.