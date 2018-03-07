Niles considers parking fine hike - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Niles considers parking fine hike

Posted: Updated:
By Lindsay McCoy, WFMJ Weekend Today Anchor
Connect
NILES, Ohio -

Parking violations in the city of Niles could soon cost you more. 

City council is considering a proposal to hike parking fines.

The current fine of $10 would go up to $25 per ticket and the cost goes up if you don't pay on time.

City leaders say the change is needed to keep vehicles out of the way of first responders and snow plows.

"It's important now because it's an incentive for them to not break the law," said Barry Profato, Niles City Councilman At-Large and co-chair of the safety committee. 

"If I only had to pay $5 or $10, what would I care, I'd wait until the winter time is over with. But if I get a $50 bill in retrospect that's serious," Profato said,

Profato says council will have another reading before voting on the fine increase.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • 'Kind of awful': Another snowstorm clobbers the Northeast

    'Kind of awful': Another snowstorm clobbers the Northeast

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 8:24 PM EST2018-03-08 01:24:14 GMT
    (AP Photo/Elise Amendola). A woman takes pictures of the high surf, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, as waves continue to breach the seawall in Marshfield, Mass. Utilities are racing to restore power to tens of thousands of customers in the Northeast still with...(AP Photo/Elise Amendola). A woman takes pictures of the high surf, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, as waves continue to breach the seawall in Marshfield, Mass. Utilities are racing to restore power to tens of thousands of customers in the Northeast still with...
    Another nor'easter is threatening communities up and down the East Coast, closing schools and city offices and causing outage concerns for utility customers still trying to bounce back from last week's storm.More >>
    Another nor'easter is threatening communities up and down the East Coast, closing schools and city offices and causing outage concerns for utility customers still trying to bounce back from last week's storm.More >>

  • Gun legislation passes Florida House, goes to governor

    Gun legislation passes Florida House, goes to governor

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 8:16 PM EST2018-03-08 01:16:55 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser). Florida Rep. Janet Cruz (D-Tampa) walks around a group of 20 college students and activists as they stage a die-in on the 4th floor rotunda between the House and Senate chambers while the House takes up the school safety bil...(AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser). Florida Rep. Janet Cruz (D-Tampa) walks around a group of 20 college students and activists as they stage a die-in on the 4th floor rotunda between the House and Senate chambers while the House takes up the school safety bil...
    A grand jury considering charges against the 19-year-old suspected of killing 17 people at a Florida high school is expected to hear from the family he had been living with after his mother died late last year.More >>
    A grand jury considering charges against the 19-year-old suspected of killing 17 people at a Florida high school is expected to hear from the family he had been living with after his mother died late last year.More >>

  • Jeff Sessions, California governor clash as feud escalates

    Jeff Sessions, California governor clash as feud escalates

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 8:15 PM EST2018-03-08 01:15:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, file). FILE -- In this Tuesday Feb. 27, 2018 file photo is Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaking at the National Association of Attorneys General Winter Meeting in Washington. Sessions will speak before the California Peace Off...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, file). FILE -- In this Tuesday Feb. 27, 2018 file photo is Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaking at the National Association of Attorneys General Winter Meeting in Washington. Sessions will speak before the California Peace Off...
    U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is taking the fight over the nation's immigration policy directly to California.More >>
    U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is taking the fight over the nation's immigration policy directly to California.More >>
    •   

  • More NewsMore>>

  • New Middletown police seek 'missing and endangered' teen

    New Middletown police seek 'missing and endangered' teen

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 8:10 PM EST2018-03-08 01:10:26 GMT
    Mandy ConstableMandy Constable

    New Middletown police are asking the public to help them find a teenager who is being considered missing and endangered.

    More >>

    New Middletown police are asking the public to help them find a teenager who is being considered missing and endangered.

    More >>

  • Pennsylvania vote to test labor's strength and loyalty

    Pennsylvania vote to test labor's strength and loyalty

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 7:56 PM EST2018-03-08 00:56:53 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). In this March 6, 2018, photo, Conor Lamb, the Democratic candidate for the March 13 special election in Pennsylvania's 18th Congressional District, greets supporters during a rally at the Carpenter's Training Center in Collie...(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). In this March 6, 2018, photo, Conor Lamb, the Democratic candidate for the March 13 special election in Pennsylvania's 18th Congressional District, greets supporters during a rally at the Carpenter's Training Center in Collie...
    A Democratic congressional candidate in Pennsylvania is counting on union support to help pull off an upset in a GOP-leaning district.More >>
    A Democratic congressional candidate in Pennsylvania is counting on union support to help pull off an upset in a GOP-leaning district.More >>

  • Niles considers parking fine hike

    Niles considers parking fine hike

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 7:29 PM EST2018-03-08 00:29:07 GMT

    Parking violations in the city of Niles could soon cost you more.  

    More >>

    Parking violations in the city of Niles could soon cost you more.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms