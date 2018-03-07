Camp Ravenna one of three considered for missile defense site

Camp Ravenna, a military training facility in Northeast Ohio, may be chosen as a missile defense site.

Officials say the facility is one of three sites being considered by the United States Missile Defense Agency for a new missile defense site on the east coast.

Officials have come together on a bipartisan letter of support calling for the Secretary of Defense, James Mattis to choose Camp Ravenna.

"Northeast Ohio appreciates the leadership of the Ohio delegation in making sure the Department of Defense understands the unique suitability of Camp Ravenna to host the East Coast Missile Defense site," said Vito Abruzzino, executive director of the Eastern Ohio Military Affairs Commission.

Abruzzino says the country needs an east coast site to protect the nation and its citizens from new and resurgent potential ballistic threats.

James Dignan, president of the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber says, "The economic impact of a Ravenna selection will be felt all across Northeast Ohio and has the support not only of the local business community but of the State legislature, as well as civic and labor leaders across the region."

The Eastern Ohio Military Affairs Commission was formed in 2015.

Officials say it was originally formed to preserve and promote the value of military operations between Cleveland and Pittsburgh, with an emphasis on the Youngstown Air Reserve Station and Camp Ravenna Joint Military Training Center.

Congressman Tim Ryan says, "My tour of Camp Ravenna last month further reinforces my confidence in our ability and readiness to take on this national security endeavor. It's critical that we act now to upgrade our nation's defenses, and Northeast Ohio is the perfect place to accomplish that."

Congressman Bill Johnson says he will continue to impress upon the Department of Defense that Camp Ravenna is the best location for the site.

"A new missile defense site is more strategically important than ever in a world with emerging threats like Russia, China, Iran, and an ever more obstinate North Korea and I'm glad President Trump is serious about taking all steps to defend the homeland," said Johnson.

Senator Rob Portman says he is also on board with the plan.

"The threat to our homeland from ballistic missiles is constantly growing. We must continue to bolster our defenses and adding a third ground-based interceptor site is an important part of that strategy," said Portman.

Senator Sherrod Brown says, "Placing the missile defense interceptor site here would give the Missile Defense Agency access to Ohio's world-class workforce, and its proximity to Akron and Youngstown would help ensure timely construction by Ohio workers."